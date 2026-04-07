A mysterious suspension of the Moroccan league… and the spectre of an incomplete season looms on the horizon

The turmoil within the Moroccan league continues, in a situation that reflects the administrative chaos overshadowing the running of the competition this season, after clubs found themselves facing a de facto suspension of matches, without any official announcement from the Moroccan League Association explaining the reasons behind this decision or its duration.

The Moroccan newspaper Al-Batal revealed that this sudden suspension comes amid the absence of a fixture list for the 16th round, raising numerous questions about how the remainder of the season will be managed.

This uncertainty is heightened as a number of Moroccan clubs approach crucial matches in the semi-finals of the African Champions League and the African Confederation Cup, making it difficult to find a suitable time slot for league matches at present.

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Complicating matters further, some clubs are sticking to their stance of refusing to start the second half of the season until all postponed matches have been rescheduled, which puts the league in a real quandary between the need to respect the principle of equal opportunities and the mounting pressure of the calendar.

The newspaper noted that the resumption of competitions as normal appears to be postponed until after the conclusion of continental competitions, which suggests an extension of the current break and the postponement of the remainder of the schedule to later dates, given the lack of a clear vision so far regarding the second-half fixture list.

The crisis is further exacerbated by the continued failure to reschedule the postponed matches of the twelfth round, which is causing significant disruption to the schedule and presenting the Moroccan League Association with a complex challenge to rearrange the calendar and ensure the season concludes within a reasonable timeframe, particularly with the 2026 World Cup approaching.

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