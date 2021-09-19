‘A massive achievement’ – Klopp hails Mane after scoring 100th Liverpool goal vs Crystal Palace

The Reds manager praises the impact of the Senegal star after he notched yet again in the 3-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at seeing Sadio Mane score his 100th goal in all competitions for the team in a 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Senegal international scored the opener for the Reds in the 43rd minute as two other goals from Mohamed Salah in the 78th minute and Naby Keita in the 89th minute sealed the emphatic win against the Patrick Vieira-led side at Anfield.

The goal by the 29-year-old, who arrived at Liverpool from fellow Premier League side Southampton in 2016, happened to be his 100th goal for the Anfield giants and has left Klopp praising the player for the other numbers he has contributed to the team.

Asked to comment on Mane’s contribution since he joined the Reds, Klopp told the club’s official website: “He did, he did [contribute so much]. People obviously forget but around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us the wing, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, all that kind of stuff.

“So the 100 goals are just one number, there are so many other numbers which are similarly important, but I’m really happy for him that he could reach that today.

“Yeah, a massive achievement. In the glorious history of this club only 18 players – if that is right – scored 100 goals, that says a lot. Nowadays players are usually not that long in clubs so I am really happy that I could work now already for five years with Sad and he’s just a top player.”

On whether Salah’s goal proved to the rest of the world that he was among the best forwards in Europe, Klopp said: “No, we were not here today for sending any kind of signs to the outside world. We were here to fight a real strong Crystal Palace team, that was really a tough one.

“We could have scored from other situations but didn’t so we needed our set-pieces. That Mo scored should not be a massive surprise. Sadio scored for the ninth time in a row against Crystal Palace, which is exceptional, and he scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, which is exceptional.

“Naby Keita scored the most wonderful goal of all three, so that’s all-important for us. But I told the boys after the game that this was one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw. We had to give absolutely everything.”

Klopp continued: “So, I’m really pleased, I’m really pleased. In a season, when you are Liverpool, you win football games from time to time. When you win, usually you are really good or brilliant. Today we were not brilliant but we were good. We accepted the battle Crystal Palace was here for and that’s why I am really happy about the result, really happy about the performance.

“This Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday rhythm is just the most tricky one in the Premier League and so that we came through that now in the moment is very important, with all the changes we had to make and one we didn’t want to make but that worked out really well with Millie on right-back. So, it was not brilliant, but really good and I liked that.”