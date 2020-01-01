A Malaysian in Bangkok - Dominic's start to life in Thai League 1 and bracing the pandemic

Young centre back Dominic Tan is not expecting things to fall into his lap as he worked through the challenges of being an import player in Thailand.

Like any other league in the region, the Thai League 1 was put to a halt because of the outbreak of the coronavirus and just like the Malaysia , it has only completed four rounds of matches. It is not an ideal situation for anybody, not least a young professional looking to make inroads in a new competition. The 2020 season has been a trying one for Dominic Tan, on so many different levels.

Despite having already been with Police Tero FC in the second half of last season in Thai League 2, it was a new challenge to acclimatise to the top tier of Thai football and playing time wasn’t going to come easily. Thus far he has appeared in three of the first four matches where Police Tero has picked up nine points from a possible 12 to sit in fifth spot as the league suspension was enforced.

And in every single one of those three matches that Dominic came on as a substitute, Police Tero won each of those matches. With 51 minutes already under his belt, Dominic is itching to get back on the pitch and earn more precious minutes.

“It was definitely a good thing that I managed to play in three out of the four matches thus far. It was a good experience for me to get the opportunity to play and I’m just taking in as much as I can with those limited minutes. It is not easy to come to a new country and straight away get the chance to play. A team can have interest in you but will always need to see what you can do before they let you play.

“Of course I would want as much playing time as I can but I have to earn the minutes. I have to prove myself first and it is a challenge that I’m willing to take. Hopefully the day will come when I will get to start,” Dominic told Goal.

Formerly of Johor Darul Ta’zim and Johor Darul Ta’zim II, Dominic has also served with both the Malaysia Under-23 and senior Malaysia national teams and as such, has been exposed to various different types of training but the challenge in Police Tero comes in another form.

While he is proficient in both English and Bahasa Malaysia, Dominic himself would admit that the Thai language is a tougher opponent for him than what he has faced on the pitch. Having already been there for a year, he has definitely picked up some of the language but ultimately nowhere near as competent conversational level. Hence it is lucky for him that his current head coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok can help in that regard.

“There’s no communication trouble as my coach can speak English. While the session is done is Thai, he will always explain to me in English on what to do, or a teammate will help translate for me. I’ve already been here a year and even though I have not taken up any Thai language class, there are things that I can understand better now just by being with my friends and teammates.

“I believe that Thai football and Malaysian football are heading in the same direction, that is to play almost a similar kind of football that is possession based. Because of that, I don’t feel like there’s a big difference in the way we trained in or Malaysia. It’s all focused on drills and sessions with a lot of usage of the ball.”

But the toughest of all challenges for Dominic comes from the lockdown that the Thai government imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Living alone in a different country can take its toll even on the strongest of men. It is a situation that Dominic felt keenly especially when he does not have the luxury of a proper routine of training and matches to fall back on when the feeling of missing home kicks up.

This is not his first experience abroad having already spent half a year in last season but it helps that his agent as well as the national team administrator Azfendy Azzuddin has kept in touch with him constantly throughout his stay in Bangkok to help alleviate some of the stress that can build up cooped up alone in his accommodation for long periods.

“This period of quarantine has been particularly difficult because I have to be at home and because I live alone, it can be very boring at times. I’m someone who definitely feels that in times of crisis, you wanna be with your family and friends.

“More than any other time, by being away from my teammates and the routine, I felt quite homesick from all the time spent in isolation. But it’s just what I have to go through and take it as it is,” explained Dominic.