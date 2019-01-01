'A loan move is not going to happen' - Bale's agent rules out short-term switch amid Bayern links

The Welshman has been strongly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after being shunned by Zinedine Zidane last season

Gareth Bale’s agent has ruled out the possibility of the winger leaving on loan this summer.

The Welshman’s future has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks after his first-team opportunities became limited upon Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports News at Royal Ascot that there is ‘more chance of me winning at Ascot’ than Bale leaving the club on loan.

“A loan move is not going to happen,” he continued.

“I don't think he wants to go out on loan. He's got a lovely life and home in .

“I think it would take something exceptional for him to leave and loans are not on the menu.

“Obviously, Gareth's situation at Real hasn't improved.”

Zidane’s summer spending spree which has seen him add Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to his frontline has only served to add fuel to rumours of an imminent departure for Bale.

The 29-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 42 games last season, was most recently linked with a loan move to – who took James Rodriguez from Los Blancos in 2017 in a similar deal.

Those rumours were only strengthened by former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon’s claims that a loan deal would suit both the club and Bale.

“The problem is the transfer fee,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Real Madrid want to get a lot of money for him but I find that difficult.

“Maybe the best thing for everyone would be a loan. The player could recover his confidence on the field and Real Madrid could see his value rise.”

With few clubs likely to be able to afford both the transfer fee and the Welshman’s reported wage demands of £600,000-a-week, it has been no secret that were once interested in bringing the former man to Old Trafford.

That possibility has now been ruled out with the Red Devils no longer viewing him as a viable transfer target, and Barnett adds a move would come as a surprise.

“He could fit in there,” he added.

“I think he could do very well - he is still one of the best players in the world. But it is very unlikely."