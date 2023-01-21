A landmark victory for Saudi Arabia women's national team; Wins first-ever international tournament

Saudi Arabia women's national team have won their first-ever trophy after emerging victorious in the four-team friendly tournament.

Tournament hosted by Saudi Arabia

Contested by Pakistan, Mauritius and Comoros

Saudi Arabian women's national team established in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia women's national team have triumphed in the four-team women's international tournament held in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, after their 1-1 draw against Pakistan women on Thursday night, finished atop the points table with seven points in three matches.

Earlier, Saudi had defeated Mauritius 1-0 and Comoros 2-0. Pakistan finished second in the table with four points while Comoros and Mauritius registered three points each.

WHAT'S MORE: Saudi Arabia's Sarah Khalid was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament while Pakistan’s Maria Jamila Khan claimed the best player award. Comoros' Onalaya Ali was named the topscorer of the tournament.

This was the first-ever women's 11-a-side international tournament held in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, the Saudi women's team was established in 2021, under the tutelage of German coach Monika Staab.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lamia Bahaian, Supervisor of the Women’s Football Department and board member at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “This is a momentous day in Saudi Arabian football, and we congratulate the talented players in the women’s national team, as well as all the management, coaching and staff members, on this wonderful achievement. We are all very proud.

“Winning this tournament will inspire many young girls across the Kingdom to become involved in football and experience all the joys that the beautiful game offers."

Monika Staab, the Saudi Arabia Head Coach, said: “Winning this tournament is an important milestone in Saudi Arabian football and will give the players huge confidence as they progress their national team careers. I am delighted with the players and how they performed over the past three games triumph – it provides a huge springboard for future success.

“It is a success that very much constitutes inspiration for young girls across every corner of Saudi Arabia as well as the other talented, young players in the Premier League who aspire to play international football.”

WHAT'S NEXT? The tournament will be a huge milestone for women's football in Saudi Arabia. The SAFF, who established a dedicated women’s football department four years ago, will be pleased with the landmark win. There are now 520 registered players, over 1,000 D, C and B-licensed coaches, 25 clubs and almost 50,000 girls in the inaugural schools’ league in Saudi Arabia.