‘A great way to finish 2018’ - Troost-Ekong revels in Udinese’s win over Cagliari

Goals from Pussetto and Behrami helped the Friulian White-Blacks clinched their fourth win of the season

William Troost-Ekong is delighted after Udinese ended 2018 with a 2-0 win over Cagliari in Saturday’s Italian Serie A game.

Goals from Ignacio Pussetto and Valon Behrami helped Davide Nicola’s men seal their fourth win of the season as they ended the year in the 15th spot in the log after gathering 18 points from 19 games.

The Nigeria international who joined the Friulian White-Blacks in the summer has become a consistent fixture for the side with 19 appearances helping them to keep six clean sheets .

After the impressive showing at Dacia Arena, the defender has taken to the social media to applaud the win.

“A great way to finish 2018. Now is time to regain energy and start again for the second part of the season! Plus three,” Troost-Ekong tweeted.

Un ottimo modo per finire il 2018 ora è tempo di recuperare le energie e ripartire per la seconda parte della stagione! +3 #ForzaUdinese ⬛️⬜️ pic.twitter.com/7niO2N4FaP — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) December 29, 2018

Troost-Ekong who featured for the entire duration of the tie will look to help Udinese continue from where they stopped in 2018 by kicking off the New Year with a positive result against Parma on January 19.