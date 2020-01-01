‘A good appointment done in a wrong way’ – Babayaro faults Yobo's Nigeria appointment

The ex-Chelsea star has echoed his discontent with the choice of his former international teammate as Super Eagles assistant coach

Celestine Babayaro has shared his thoughts on the appointment of Joseph Yobo as ’s senior national team assistant coach.

The 39-year-old replaced fired Imama Amapakabo as Gernot Rohr’s assistant – a decision that attracted diverse opinions from football fans.

However, Babayaro - who was Yobo’s teammate at the 2002 and - queried the Nigeria Federation's choice despite his backing for ex-internationals to be in the country’s setup.

"From my point of view as an ex-player I think he is a good appointment probably done in a wrong way," Babayaro told BBC Sport.

"I'm not sure if he's got his badges but if you are trying to appoint someone you make sure they've got the right credentials before you appoint them.

"I don't care if it's an ex (player) or whoever, make sure you appoint the right person that knows the job.

"Yes, Joseph Yobo has been a captain for Nigeria and he has done well, if you want to give him that sort of position make sure he gets the right badges.

"If he hasn't got his badges, send him somewhere. It takes a few months or less than a year.

"Get the right badges, get the right papers and make him whatever you want to make him."

Yobo is expected to make his bow when Rohr’s team face Sierra Leone on March 23 as the race for 2021 commences.