Real Betis have begun taking serious steps to secure a free transfer from Morocco during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the website Fichajes, Real Betis has set its sights on Moroccan Sofiane El Krawani, the left-back for FC Utrecht.

The 25-year-old Moroccan player welcomes the idea of a move to La Liga.

Real Betis particularly values the possibility of signing El Krawani at a low cost, as his contract with Utrecht expires in the summer of 2026, opening the door to an easy signing.

The Andalusian side are looking to strengthen their left-back position with an attacking player, a role in which Sofiane El Karouani excels, possessing a great ability to get forward and create danger.

Al-Kroani has featured in 42 matches this season, scoring three goals and providing 16 assists.

Should he move to Real Betis, El Karouani will join his compatriot Abdel Samad El Zalzouli.

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