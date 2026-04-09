A fine line… Mourinho’s outbursts fuel the controversy at Benfica

Despite holding a contract with Benfica until 2027, José Mourinho’s future remains uncertain.

Spanish daily AS reports that doubts persist despite his unbeaten domestic record of 16 wins and eight draws.

Yet controversy flares whenever he criticises, as he recently did with his players; his complaints also hint at changes the club’s management could make to secure a brighter future.

AS adds that while his remarks ignite controversy, he has also used his authority to defuse previous crises.

The Spanish newspaper explains that the main factor that could see Mourinho leave Benfica lies in his contract itself.

Although he joined in September 2025 on a deal running until summer 2027, the Portuguese has a clause allowing him to leave without financial penalty.

With Benfica’s season still alive and future ambitions in the balance, the outcome of these final matches could be decisive.

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