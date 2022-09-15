'A dream!' - MLS star Almada gets first Argentina call-up just before World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni named Thiago Almada, 21, in his latest squad for September's international period.

Latest Argentina squad named

Record MLS signing in line for first senior cap

Almada hoping for dream debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta's record-signing Almada has seen his impressive club form rewarded by a call-up to the national team for World Cup warm-up games in September. The youngster is in the senior squad for the first time and will be hoping to debut for Scaloni's side. Alamada has scored six goals and contributed 11 assists in his first season in MLS after signing from Velez Sarsfield for $16 million.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, being on the national team is a dream of every kid. It’s a reward of what I’ve been doing since I turned professional or even before then," he said. "Yeah, that’s the dream of anyone is to play for the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada's inclusion will offer the youngster hope he could make it to the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina will play one final warm-up game against the United Arab Emirates a week before their campaign kicks off. Scaloni's side are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Scaloni's side take on Honduras in a friendly on September 23 and face Jamaica four days later.