Al-Nassr have a golden opportunity to clinch the Saudi Roshen League title this 2025–2026 season against their neighbours and traditional rivals, Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal now trail Al-Nassr, the league leaders, by five points, following their 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

This means Al-Nassr can clinch the Saudi League title when they face Al-Hilal on 7 May at Al-Awal Park in the 32nd round of the Roshen League.

Before that match, Al-Nassr will play four Roshen League matches against Al-Akhdoud, Al-Ittifaq, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsia in rounds 28 to 31.

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Should Al-Nassr win those matches, the gap with Al-Hilal, currently in second place, will remain at 5 points ahead of their Riyadh derby, provided that ‘The Leader’ also manages to win all their matches.

And if Al-Nassr manage to beat Al-Hilal in the derby, the gap will increase to 8 points, with just two rounds remaining until the end of the season, meaning Al-Nassr will be crowned champions of the Roshen League.

This would be Al-Nassr’s first Roshen League title in seven years, having last won it in 2019.