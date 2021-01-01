‘A big stage stud’ – Football fans shower praises on PSG-slaying Mahrez

The Algeria international found the net twice as the Citizens silenced the Parisians to reach the Champions League final

Riyad Mahrez has been praised by football fans following his breath-taking performance against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Algeria international was on target twice as Manchester City defeated the Parisians 2-0 to reach their first-ever Champions League after a 4-1 aggregate result.

Having lost the first leg 2-1 at home, Mauricio Pochettino’s men travelled to England with the ambition of overturning their deficit.

However, that ambition faded into thin air as the 30-year-old scored in each half to send the Ligue giants packing.

Excited with his awe-inspiring display, the world has taken to Twitter to sing Mahrez’s praises.

Mahrez’s defensive contribution has been unbelievable. — Umir (@umirf1) May 4, 2021

Mahrez has been so clinical as of late 🔥.



A big stage stud! pic.twitter.com/rTZmlu6yvQ — FPL GREATEST (@FPLgreatest) May 4, 2021

Mahrez has scored some nice Salah goals today — S (@9squeeze) May 4, 2021

I won't forget when Mahrez was linked to summer last summer and our fanbase was saying no. Not kidding, they actually said no. — Rk (@RkFutbol) May 4, 2021

legacy game by Mahrez — Daniel🇳🇬🇳🇬YT: DanUnited TV (@danielogoun7) May 4, 2021

To think Arsenal were close to signing Mahrez once upon a time. Now we're stuck with the likes of Pepe. Incredible — King (@ManLike_King) May 4, 2021

📸 Mahrez nets again to put Manchester City 4-1 up on aggregate ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/SolMXSJerW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

Ramadan Mahrez is just unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/onSP3E30Ya — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 4, 2021

One two three viva Manchester City 😂🇩🇿 #mahrez — HENNI MOHAMED OFFICIEL (@henni_mo) May 4, 2021

Mahrez didn’t eat for the whole day knowing he was going to feast on PSG’s defence to break his fast. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) May 4, 2021

Someone said Mahrez accidentally broke his fast by feasting on PSG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8WfiDftlO6 — Madrid fan (@cristiano_peak) May 4, 2021

No player has recorded more goal involvements in this season's #UCL knockout stages than Riyad Mahrez (6). pic.twitter.com/hK2KBKNuI5 — ManCityzens (@ManCityzenscom) May 4, 2021

Thank God the Afcon is not in June.



We can't deal with this type of Mahrez for now — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 4, 2021

Mahrez is truly is a Big Game Player and a silent Gem for Man City.

Loved how he shows up in the most crucial times for his team pic.twitter.com/KSaZmOKEey — KD x CURRY BURNER 🎯☔️ (@kdburner30) May 4, 2021

Zinchenko a big shout for MoTM, outside Mahrez. Immense over two legs, with a hot head we can blame on "passion". — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 4, 2021

Mahrez about to take back the CAF Best Player of the year — Queen Moseph (@Queenjohn4) May 4, 2021

If Riyad Mahrez doesn’t get player of the #UCL tournament then we’ll create our own European competition.



Only joking, but... — Man City Report (@cityreport_) May 4, 2021