2022 World Cup Qualifiers: No time for Egypt to be sorry - Queiroz before Senegal game

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz has charged his players to focus on the task at hand and deliver in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Senegal.

The North Africans are aiming to bounce back from their loss to Aliou Cisse’s side in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final which ended in a 4-2 loss on penalties after a goalless affair at the end of 120 minutes.

The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday and Queiroz has urged his players to give their all as they chase a place in Qatar.

Unfortunately, the Portuguese coach will not be available for the fixture as he continues to serve his two-match ban after he received a red card at Afcon.

He was sent off in the semi-final win over Cameroon and consequently watched the final defeat to Senegal from the stands.

“Time to deliver. Took us a long and hard road to reach this deserved opportunity,” Queiroz tweeted.

“We know certainly the challenge we face here. There is no room for sorry or tomorrow.

“With courage, team intelligent work and pride we can fly and nothing is impossible. Once we have to do it, let’s do it with style and bravery, and make the ‘nothings’ possible.

“We count and trust on you. Good luck, lads.”

A few days ago, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse claimed that his team are not favourites against Egypt but that they will also fight for the ticket to qualify for the World Cup.