2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Liverpool’s Salah & Arsenal’s Elneny top Egypt squad for Angola and Gabon games

Notwithstanding the Premier League decision, the Reds and Gunners stars have been included in the Pharaohs’ squad for next month’s qualifiers

Egypt have announced their squad for September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon, with Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah making the cut.

The English Premier League had announced on Tuesday that no players in ‘red list’ countries would be released for international engagements – as they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom due to Covid restrictions.

Even at that, the duo has been included for the fixtures against the Giant sable antelopes and Panthers – with the Egyptian Football Association hoping to find a way to make things happen.

Also making the cut are Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, Smouha SC's Mostafa Fathi and Galatasaray’s Mostafa Mohamed.



Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mohamed Abougabal (Zamalek SC), Mahdy Soliman (Pyramids FC).

Defenders: Akram Tawfik, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly SC), Baher El Mohamady (Ismaily SC), Ali Gabr, Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdi ‘El-Wensh’, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly SC), Ramadan Sobhi, Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Fathi (Smouha SC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Forwards: Salah Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly SC), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC).