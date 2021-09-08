2022 World Cup qualifiers: How Nigeria players celebrated Cape Verde win
Backpagepix
Super Eagles stars including Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru and Chidozie Awaziem joined Nigerians in celebrating their 2-1 victory over Cape Verde with their social media updates.
The three-time African champions maintained their 100% start to their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s equaliser and an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos that sealed a crucial away win for them.
Nigeria now lead Group C with six points after two matches, three points above second-placed Liberia while Cape Verde and Central African Republic have a point each.
Editors' Picks
- England star Lingard offers Man Utd something different - but will Solskjaer notice?
- 'Like bringing Maradona to Naples' - Ribery already crowned 'King of Salerno' after shock Salernitana transfer
- Sao Paulo scuffle shows Messi is finally taking on Maradona's mantle as a true Argentina leader
- Lucy Watson: 'Outstanding’ England talent that Man Utd and Man City missed out on
In their reactions, Gernot Rohr's men expressed satisfaction with their performance and 'the Naija spirit' they showed at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena.