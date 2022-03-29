2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana have nothing to lose against Nigeria – Ighalo

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has revealed why they are under pressure heading into their decisive 2022 World Cup play-off fixture against Ghana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will have to win the game against the Black Stars to stand a chance of reaching the finals of the competition to be staged in Qatar.

Ighalo has now explained why it is important for Nigeria to reach the finals and also the reason Ghana have nothing to lose in the fixture.

“I try to talk to the younger guys that have not been there before that this is an opportunity for us to go to Qatar 2022 because you won’t know how it feels now. After your football career, you will understand what it means to play in the World Cup,” Ighalo said to NFF TV as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

“Like I said I have been there before, I know what it is and I'm looking forward by God's grace to go to another one again. Home advantage for us but we are not going to go to sleep because it's going to be a difficult and tough game.”

Ighalo, who currently features for Saudi club Al Hilal and was part of the Super Eagles squad that featured in the Russia World Cup, has further explained why they will have to give 110 percent during the battle at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“Ghana are going to come all out here because they have nothing to lose now than to come out because we’re playing at home,” Ighalo continued. “We just have to give our best 110 percent in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from the start to finish until the final whistle.

“I know by God’s grace we’re going to come out victorious but we have to work hard, it's going to be a tough one but we're going to win by God’s grace.”

Ahead of the game, the Nigerian government has taken steps to mobilise 60,000 fans to support the Super Eagles with the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation directing all offices to close at 1 pm on Tuesday, in order to enable the public servants to go to the stadium.

The first meeting between the two West African nations ended in a 0-0 draw at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.