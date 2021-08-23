2022 World Cup qualifiers: Arsenal captain Aubameyang leads Gabon's squad

The 32-year-old is among the 21 players confirmed to feature in the Panthers' upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier fixtures

Gabon have invited Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Libya and Egypt in September.

Patrice Neveu's side are scheduled to begin their quest for qualification to Qatar on September 1 against Libya before hosting the Pharaohs four days later.

Gabon are in Group F and they are aiming to qualify for the quadrennial showpiece for the first time in their history.

Also included in the 21-man squad are Saint-Etienne winger Denis Bouanga, Nice midfielder Mario Lemina, Amazulu goalkeeper Jean Noble Amonome, Dijon defender Bruno Ecuele Manga and Hatayspor's Aaron Boupendza.

Meanwhile, eight other players including Brighton & Hove Albion's Ulrich Eneme, Turkey-based Kevin Mayi, David Sambissa and Ajaccio's Sidney Obissa are on the waiting list for the two matches.

Angola are the third team in Group F and they will face Patrice Neveu's team on October 6.

Aubameyang made his first appearance of the season for Arsenal on Sunday after coming on as a second-half substitute in The Gunners 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. He missed the opening Premier Leage match of Arsenal's season due to Covid.

Next month's outings will give the 32-year-old a chance to extend his scoring record of 27 goals in 66 matches for the Panthers.

Gabon have already qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and they have been paired against Morocco, Ghana and Comoros in Group C.

While Aubameyang is expected to join the Panthers next month, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been blocked from joining Egypt for their matches against Angola and Gabon.

The Reds are afraid of seeing their star players quarantine after honouring international calls from their countries next month. The isolation period for Red List countries upon players return to the UK would make them miss key Premier League and European matches.