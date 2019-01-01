2019 SAFF U-18 Championship: Gurkirat Singh brace sinks Sri Lanka, India progress to semis

Gurkirat (65', 90+3') bagged a brace while substitute Aman Chetri (90+6') added to the tally to take India into the semi-finals

defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in a Group B clash of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship at the APF Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd Pinto made five changes from his side that drew 0-0 against Bangladesh. Goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte started in place of Prabhsukhan Singh Gill who sustained a nasty head injury in the last match but is reportedly stable. Muhammed Rafi, Gurkirat Singh, Jeakson Singh and Ravi Rana were the other changes for Aman Chetri, Ricky John Shabong, Bikash Yumnam and Sumit Rathi.

Ninthoinganba Meetei's 36th minute free-kick went inches wide of left post after the setpiece was won by Vikram Pratap Singh. Vikram was once again brought down outside the box in the 41st minute but Jeakson's resultant free-kick lost its sheen after coming off the defensive wall.

Come the second half, both Gurkirat and Thoiba Singh missed directing a cross from the left goalwards in the 61st minute but it didn't take long for to break the deadlock.

Gurkirat took advantage of a failed clearance of Thoiba's cross from the right to chip the ball at past the hapless Sri Lanka custodian in the 65th minute.

10 minute later, Vikram forced a save from the rival goalkeeper while the former constantly troubled the opponent's backline. Sri Lanka failed to garner a response in the tie while Gurkirat and Aman, who had replaced Givson Singh, scored a piece each in injury time.

In the last four, India and Bangladesh from Group B - both of whom finished with three points and goal difference of +3 will come against Bhutan and Maldives from Group A with both the ties slated for Friday.



India first XI: Lalbiakhlua Jongte (GK), Muhammed Rafi, Jitendra Singh (C), Narender Gahlot, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Gurkirat Singh, Jeakson Singh Thanoujam, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh.

Coach: Floyd Pinto.