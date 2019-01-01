India down Sri Lanka 5-0, advance to 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship final

Bibiano Fernandes' boys have scored a staggering 17 goals in three matches and are yet to concede one...

continue with their 100 per cent record in the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship as they beat Sri Lanka 5-0 at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Colts have hence made it three wins in as many matches after humiliating Bhutan by a 7-0 defeat after defeating Nepal 5-0 in the opener. With a game in hand, have already secured a game in hand despite Bangladesh having an opportunity to draw level on points as a result of the hosts' superior goal difference.

Hat-trick hero Himanshu Jangra (32', 45+4', 62') gave India the lead and ensured that his side had a four-goal cushion at half-time as Maheson Singh (39') and Shubho Paul (43') also scored before the break. However, Bibiano Fernandes' side could add just one to the count in the second half.

More to follow...