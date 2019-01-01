Intercontinental Cup 2019: All you need to know about the four-team tournament

India, Syria, Tajikistan and DPR Korea are set to tussle for the trophy in the second edition....

The second edition of the Intercontinental Cup is all set to get underway at Ahmedabad one June 7 with four teams including hosts vying for the trophy.

Syria, DPR Korea and Tajikistan are the three other teams in the competition with all of them belonging to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will be the second assignment for Igor Stimac since taking over as coach of and his maiden one on Indian soil. The Croatian had earlier led the Blue Tigers to a third-place finish in the four-team King’s Cup held in recently.

WHEN: June 7 to 19

WHERE: TransStadia Arena, Ahmedabad.

TEAMS: India, Syria, DPR Korea, Tajikistan.

FORMAT: All four participating teams will play each other in a round-robin phase with the top two sides advancing to the final which takes place on July 19.

FIFA RANKINGS: With a FIFA ranking of 85, Syria is the highest rated side in the tournament followed by India who are ranked at 101 currently. Tajikistan and DPR Korea are ranked at 120 and 122 respectively.

There will be no FIFA points on offer in the tournament and it will not affect the rankings of the four participating teams whatsoever.

WHO WON THE 2018 EDITION: Hosts India are the defending champions of the trophy after they beat in the final of the inaugural edition held in Mumbai in 2018. New Zealand and Chinese Taipei were the two other participants in the tournament.

TICKETS: Tickets for the tournament can be purchased online here .

WHERE TO WATCH: The tournament will be shown on Star Sports and live streamed on Hotstar

FIXTURES