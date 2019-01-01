2019 AFC Cup final to be played in Kuala Lumpur

The Asian Football Confederation has moved the final match of the 2019 AFC Cup again, this time to Kuala Lumpur.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has moved the final match of the 2019 again, this time to .

The match, between DPR Korea's 4.25 SC and Lebanon's Al Ahed, had initially been scheduled to be played in the hermit kingdom. But following the bizarre decision by the country to blackout its much-anticipated World Cup Asian qualifying match against rivals Korea Republic earlier this month, AFC decided earlier this week that the AFC Cup final would be played in Shanghai, instead on November 2.

But on Friday, the confederation announced another venue and date change, with the final match of Asia's second tier club competition set to take place on November 4 instead, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match is set to kick off at 9 pm Malaysian time.

It issued no explanation for the sudden change.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!