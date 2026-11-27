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Anfield is bracing for a summer of unprecedented change as Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola prepares to dismantle the existing squad in favor of a fresh tactical identity. With the futures of up to nine first-team players hanging in the balance, the hierarchy has identified Ronald Araujo as the foundational piece for a defensive transformation.

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Araujo at the heart of Iraola's defensive vision

Liverpool are positioning themselves for a significant squad transition under Iraola, with Uruguayan defender Araujo emerging as the primary target to anchor a new-look backline. Currently on loan from Barcelona, the center-back has quickly established himself as a fan favorite on Merseyside, impressing the club's board with his physical dominance and tactical adaptability.

The Reds hold an option to secure his services permanently for a fee in the region of £47m, a figure the club appears increasingly willing to meet given his seamless transition to the rigors of English football.

The urgency to finalize Araujo's permanent stay is amplified by the mounting uncertainty surrounding Liverpool's established defensive options. Club captain Virgil van Dijk is entering the final months of his current contract and, despite expressing a desire to remain at Anfield, he has remarkably yet to receive a formal renewal offer from the club.

This impasse has alerted European heavyweights, with AC Milan reportedly keeping a close eye on the Dutchman’s availability should he become a free agent in the summer. Such a departure would signal a definitive end to a golden era at the club, as reported by Daily Mail.

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Uncertainty looms for long-serving stars and fresh faces

The potential defensive exodus does not stop with Van Dijk, as Joe Gomez also looks destined for an exit after more than a decade of service. Having spent 12 years with the Reds, the versatile defender is unlikely to extend his stay as his contract nears its conclusion.

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Further complicating the defensive picture is the situation of Kostas Tsimikas, whose deal also expires this summer, while Jeremie Frimpong has become the subject of intense interest from the Saudi Pro League. Even Alisson Becker is approaching the latter stages of his contract, though the Brazilian goalkeeper is currently involved in negotiations to extend his tenure at the club.

Iraola is also casting his net wider to address growing concerns on the flanks, with reports suggesting that the club is actively searching for a left-back upgrade to provide more competition and quality. While recruitment chiefs have explored various targets, the focus remains on ensuring the squad is capable of implementing Iraola's high-intensity system.

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Midfield tension and inevitable January departures

Friction is also developing in the center of the pitch, where Alexis Mac Allister has voiced his frustrations regarding his contract situation. The Argentine World Cup winner, whose current deal runs until the end of the 2027 season, has publicly admitted his disappointment over the lack of movement on a potential extension.

In a candid statement made in September, the midfielder revealed his emotional state regarding the negotiations, stating: "It makes me sad that they haven't offered me a renewal." This public admission has added a layer of complexity to the club's attempts to maintain harmony during a period of massive structural change.

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While some decisions will wait until the summer, Iraola is expected to trim the fat as early as the January window. Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa have both failed to carve out a meaningful role under the Spanish coach, with Endo struggling for minutes and Chiesa managing a mere two minutes of competitive action. The Italian forward is already attracting interest from various Serie A outfits looking to bring him back to his homeland.