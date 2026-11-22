Disappointment in the dressing room

Pochettino did not hide his emotions after watching his side crumble in a comprehensive 4-0 defeat against a relentless Liverpool side. The result leaves the Red Devils in a precarious position near the bottom of the table, and the manager admitted the mood within the squad was somber. The tactical blueprint he had prepared was effectively discarded within the opening ten minutes, leaving the team struggling to stay afloat against their fiercest rivals.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Pochettino described the atmosphere as heavy. "So, so painful. So disappointed. It's not in your head to start here in the Premier League in this situation. The only problem was that the game changed completely after six minutes and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage is done. It's so painful. The players are feeling the pain of this type of situation. I told them they need to be calm and it was a completely unfair situation that happened," the former Chelsea boss remarked.

Fuming over Yoro's dismissal

The main flashpoint of the contest occurred when Leny Yoro was sent off for a professional foul on Alexander Isak. Pochettino was adamant that the French defender was harshly treated by the match officials, claiming there was no malicious intent in the challenge.

He argued that the flight of the ball should have been considered by the VAR team before a final decision was reached regarding the red card. The dismissal forced United to play with ten men for over 80 minutes of the contest.

Pochettino offered a detailed defense of his young centre-back, stating: "The ball was going to the keeper. I think in that situation if you review the VAR you can see, like we see on the cameras now, that he [Leny Yoro] never had the intention to connect with [Alexander] Isak."

"The striker saw that the ball was going to the keeper and he delayed a little bit of his run and goes down. I'm not going to change what happened and being respectful is always important. At the same time I need to defend my club and say what I feel. I feel like that was an action that everyone who plays football can see was clearly not a red card."

Demanding better concentration levels

While the manager was vocal about the officiating, he also turned the spotlight onto his own players' performance and decision-making. He noted a missed penalty opportunity early in the game involving Jeremy Jacquet and Bryan Mbeumo that could have changed the narrative entirely.

The manager concluded by calling for a period of self-reflection within the squad to prevent similar collapses in the future. "And also we need to accept to increase our concentration and also make better decisions on the field and be much better."

"We need to be critical of ourselves but also at the same time we need to put some situations that happened during the game that we are not happy. We are not going to deny our responsibility. We need to improve and manage situations better," Pochettino added as he looked ahead to a difficult run of fixtures.