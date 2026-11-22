Mauricio Pochettino endured a disastrous beginning to his tenure as Manchester United manager as his side collapsed early in a high-stakes clash at Anfield. The former Tottenham boss saw his tactical plans evaporated within minutes of kick-off against fierce rivals Liverpool. A combination of defensive indiscipline and clinical finishing from the hosts left the Red Devils facing an insurmountable mountain in the opening exchanges of this Premier League encounter.
Disaster for Yoro as Pochettino era begins
The highly anticipated debut of Pochettino as Manchester United manager turned into a sporting catastrophe within the opening ten minutes at Anfield. Tasked with revitalising a side that entered the weekend languishing in the relegation zone, the Argentine strategist watched in horror as his defensive structure was dismantled almost immediately.
The primary catalyst for the collapse was teenage defender Leny Yoro, who was sent off just seven minutes into the contest. The young centre-back, tasked with anchoring a backline that saw Matthijs de Ligt replace Harry Maguire in the starting XI, was caught out by the pace of the Liverpool attack.
Referee Samuel Barrott was left with little choice but to issue a straight red card after Yoro brought down Liverpool forward Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker had burst through the heart of the United defence and was goal-bound when the defender made contact just outside the penalty area. Following a brief check by the Video Assistant Referee, the decision was upheld, leaving the Red Devils to play more than 80 minutes with ten men.
Liverpool capitalise on numerical advantage
The repercussions of the red card were felt instantly as Liverpool took full advantage of the resulting set-piece. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to the free-kick and struck a clinical effort past United goalkeeper Senne Lammens to open the scoring.
The atmosphere at Anfield reached fever pitch as Andoni Iraola’s men sensed blood against their depleted rivals. Pochettino, who had only been appointed as Michael Carrick’s successor a week prior, was forced to watch from the technical area as his side struggled to adjust to the numerical disadvantage.
Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the 13th minute when Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead. The German international, who has been a standout performer since arriving on Merseyside, found space to finish and leave United facing a two-goal deficit with nearly the entire match still to play.
Tactical identity search continues for the Red Devils
Manchester United entered the fixture on an eight-match winless run, and the early events at Anfield only deepened the growing sense of crisis surrounding the club. Reduced to 10 men, the Red Devils were forced to bring on centre-back Harry Maguire in place of winger Bryan Mbeumo in an attempt to shore up their defence.
As Liverpool continued to dictate the tempo, Pochettino was left to endure a debut he will want to forget, with Yoro's early dismissal overshadowing the tactical principles the Argentine had hoped to implement during his first week in charge.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.