FA Cup
team-logo
3 - 3PEN 3 - 4
team-logo
B. Garrity 6', 55'R. Loft 114'
H. White 81'K. Hemmings 90' + 6'N. Thompson 119'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 3-3)

Port Vale vs StevenageResults & stats,