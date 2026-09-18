'No more catwalks!' – How Zinedine Zidane is enforcing a strict new order with France

According to RMC sport, New France manager Zinedine Zidane has introduced firm changes at Clairefontaine ahead of his inaugural international training camp. The World Cup winner determinedly banned journalists and cameras from covering the traditional arrival of players on Monday.

In recent years, player arrivals at the national team base transformed into informal fashion shows, with stars like Jules Kounde making headlines for eccentric outfits.

Zidane decided to end the external spectacle immediately to ensure total concentration on pitch preparation.