Zaniolo: "Udine is the right place for me. I used to be immature, but now I feel more like a man and I can’t afford to make mistakes. Roma? No regrets. And as for the national team..."

"I think the past is the past. I love Rome very much because my wife is from Rome, my first son is from Rome, and I love the city. They’ve shown me so much affection. In life, every story comes to an end. I have no regrets. I hope things will go better in the future. I want to live in Rome in the future because my wife wants to live there. I have nothing against the club or the fans. I’ll always support them. A return? In football, you never know what might happen, but right now I’m focused on Udinese. I’m focused on achieving my dream and our dream. Right now I want to carry on like this, play well, help and support the team, and follow the manager and the chairman who are working for this fantastic club. Also, my big dream is to play in the World Cup with Italy. It’s one of my biggest goals and dreams."

"Any contact with Gattuso? Not yet, but I know he’s keeping an eye on everyone. The World Cup is very important for every country and every player. Qualifying is crucial. We have two very important matches in March. I know that if I play well, perhaps the call-up might come. I believe in it. I haven’t spoken to him, but I know he watches us every Sunday."

"New position as a striker? Yes, I think it’s a position where I can show my qualities. I’m a player who loves freedom, having the ball, helping the team, running, defending and attacking. Having space to drive the ball towards goal is one of my best qualities. The manager has realised this, and I’m very happy to play for him and for the team."