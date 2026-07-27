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Xabi Alonso expecting more 'movement' from Chelsea in transfer market as he reveals 'plan' for record signing Morgan Rogers & Cole Palmer
Expect more movement in the market
Alonso has admitted that he expects the club to be extremely busy in the market until the end of transfer deadline, and emphasised that the focus is on building a squad that possesses both the technical quality and the mental fortitude required to compete at the highest level. The Blues are reportedly close to finalising a £52m deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. The 26-year-old Frenchman would represent a shift in the club's recent strategy, becoming the oldest signing made by the hierarchy since 2022.
The potential addition of Valentin Barco from Strasbourg indicates that the club is still looking to add depth. "We want a squad with the right balance between quality and mentality," Alonso said. "Those things need to match in terms of maturity, but I think we are starting the new season with good energy. That's important."
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Managing the squad size and exits
With Chelsea's squad size approaching 40 players, the final weeks of the transfer window will likely be dominated by outgoings as much as incomings. Alonso is under no illusions about the necessity of trimming the squad to maintain harmony and ensure that every player has a clear role. The coaching staff and recruitment team are working in tandem to ensure that the eventual squad list is lean and competitive.
Alonso noted: "We need to know that there will probably still be some movement. We need to be flexible and quick to act. The main thing is that we have a clear idea, a clear plan that we have built. It will probably change before the transfer window closes."
Blueprints for Rogers and Palmer partnership
One of the biggest questions surrounding Chelsea's summer business is how Alonso intends to fit Rogers into the same starting XI as talisman Palmer. Rogers shares many stylistic similarities with Palmer. However, Alonso dismissed concerns over a potential positional clash.
"I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well. We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball," Alonso stated.
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The coach's expectations for Rogers
Rogers joined the Blues last week for a staggering £117 million fee, making him the most expensive British player of all-time. Despite the pressure that comes with such a price tag, Alonso is confident that the 24-year-old midfielder will seamlessly integrate into the squad.
Alonso explained the reasoning behind the massive investment. "In that position we needed an important player and I'm sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers," Alonso said. "You need players who can have that almost instant impact and I'm sure Morgan won't need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates. That was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them."
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