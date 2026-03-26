Denmark v Macedonia 4–0

GOALS: 49' Damsgaard, 58' Isaksen, 59' Isaksen, 75' Eriksen.

DENMARK(4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah (replaced by Hogsberg in the 81st minute), Norgaard (replaced by Provsgaard in the 87th minute), Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaksen (replaced by Eriksen 73'), Hojlund (replaced by Hog 81'), Damsgaard (replaced by Nartey 86'). Manager: Riemer.

MACEDONIA(3-5-2): Dimitrievski; Stojchevski, Zajkov, Musliu; Churlinov (replaced by Miovski in the 64th minute), Elmas, Atanasov (replaced by Doriev in the 64th minute), Bardhi, Herrera; Qamili (replaced by Alimi in the 64th minute), Rastoder (replaced by Musovski in the 77th minute). Manager: Milevski.