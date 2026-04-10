Sophia Wilson’s comeback begins as midfield and roster battles take shape - Five keys as USWNT face Japan in three-game test

The U.S. Women’s National Team are getting closer to what they’ve been building toward: the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After winning the 2024 Paris Olympics, and with Emma Hayes taking over the team and instilling new “WNT Ways,” the team is primed for the next big test that awaits them: Japan, on three consecutive occasions across six days.

Hayes has intentionally looked at the entire player pool, experimenting and granting 32 players their first caps in her first 32 matches at the helm. To date, Hayes has given caps to 60 different players. This group of 26 doesn’t include any uncapped players; in fact, this is the second camp in which Hayes has gone with a fully capped squad.

As the USWNT prepare for three games against Japan, there’s still much on the line. For one, this is a long, historic rivalry, with the USWNT leading the series with an overall record of 32-2-8 since they first played one another in 1986. Across the Olympics and World Cup, the two countries have met nine times, including three championship games. Most recently, the USWNT defeated Japan 5-2 in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Japan are fresh off a 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup victory against Chinese Taipei, and they qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of that tournament. So, how will Hayes’ side show up against a team that is historically one of the best in the world?

Luckily for the Americans, this April roster features the return of many players with significant experience. For one, this is the first call-up to camp for Sophia Wilson, who has spent the last year out on maternity leave, but has 58 caps to date with the USWNT, including 24 goals. Wilson was integral to the USWNT’s gold medal at the Paris Olympics, where she formed the “Triple Espresso” front line alongside forwards Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.

The roster is also boosted by the return of center back Tierna Davidson, who has been sidelined since suffering an ACL injury at the start of the 2025 NWSL season. While both Davidson and Wilson will likely see limited minutes, their inclusion is an encouraging sign as the USWNT begin to shape their squad ahead of fall qualifying. In midfield, the core appears to be settling into the trio Emma Hayes has leaned on in recent matches — Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton, and Rose Lavelle — particularly against Canada and Colombia. Still, there is no shortage of depth, with experienced options like Lindsey Heaps, her OL Lyonnais connection with Lily Yohannes, and the versatility of Jaedyn Shaw all in the mix.

Hayes has said previously that the USWNT will line up two different teams across the three games, and playing a team three times allows her the chance to try things, see everything, and best prepare for what could easily be a knockout matchup at next year’s World Cup.

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