'A despicable and incompetent woman!' - Kylian Mbappe hits back at Paraguayan politician's 'brazen racism' as French FA announce lawsuit over 'criminal and reprehensible' comments

Mbappe did not hold back after being subjected to horrific racial slurs following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay. The senator, Celeste Amarilla, had posted derogatory comments on X, questioning Mbappe's upbringing and heritage. In a powerful statement, the French captain targeted the senator's fitness for office and her impact on her nation's reputation.

"You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," he wrote on social media.

"You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world."