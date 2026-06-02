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William Saliba injury latest as Arsenal & France defender's 'pain worsens' amid surgery fears

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Arsenal defender William Saliba could be forced to undergo back surgery immediately after the upcoming World Cup as his ongoing physical discomfort continues to intensify. Despite successfully managing the issue to play a starring role for the Gunners, recent medical assessments indicate that the centre-back requires long-term surgical intervention.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Gunners star managing discomfort

    According to reports from L’Equipe, Arsenal centre-back Saliba could be set for back surgery following his international commitments this summer. The 25-year-old defender has been managing a persistent back issue for several weeks. While the injury did not prevent him from completing the full 120 minutes in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the pains have reportedly worsened since that showpiece event.

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  • World Cup spot preserved

    Initial assessments from Foot Mercato sparked fears that the defender faced a lengthy layoff, which would have severely jeopardised his place in Didier Deschamps’ plans. While Saliba's representatives expressed significant concern regarding the setback, the France national team's medical staff remained far more optimistic. Crucially, a subsequent round of medical examinations conducted on Monday yielded positive results, clearing the centre-back to participate in the upcoming tournament.


  • Club aware of layoff

    Arsenal officials were already aware that they would likely be unable to count on the dependable defender directly after the tournament. The Premier League champions understand that the required surgery is tentatively scheduled for the end of the summer. While Saliba is expected to represent Les Bleus, there are now significant internal concerns at the Emirates Stadium that he will miss the start of the next domestic campaign.

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  • Ibrahima Konate William Saliba France 2024Getty

    Global tournament challenge looms

    Saliba, who made 50 appearances during Arsenal's title-winning campaign, will now focus on his second global tournament with France after previously featuring at Qatar 2022. He joins Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Maxence Lacroix as Deschamps’ chosen central defensive options. Les Bleus open their Group I campaign against Senegal on June 16, an encounter evoking memories of their infamous 1-0 defeat in 2002.

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