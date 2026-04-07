From a sporting perspective, what happened in the Bosnia-Italy match is, to all intents and purposes, a tragedy. This marks the third World Cup in a row that we have failed to qualify for; unlike in previous tournaments, the upcoming tournament – to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico (scheduled for 11 June to 19 July) – will feature 48 qualified national teams. And Italy will not be among them. After 2018 and 2022, we must now write off 2026 as well: the Azzurri’s last World Cup match was on 24 June 2014; the last goal was scored by Mario Balotelli. Then, total emptiness. Disappointment, bitterness, anger. Just like that evening, when, in the post-match press conference, manager Rino Gattuso apologised to an entire nation, and did so with tears in his eyes. Before reaching an agreement on the mutual termination of his contract in the days that followed and stepping down from the role. The hunt for a new manager has now begun; among the names being considered by the FIGC leadership is that of Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri.
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Why Allegri could become the new manager of the national team following Gattuso’s departure
ALLEGRI'S PROFILE FOR THE ITALIAN NATIONAL TEAM MANAGERSHIP
In these final months of the league season, Allegri will be focusing exclusively on the season finale with Milan and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League, but it cannot be ruled out that he might leave the Rossoneri this summer – despite his contract running until 2027 with an option to extend for a further season – to take the helm of the national team. According to reports by Alfredo Pedullà, Allegri is favoured by the Federation primarily for his ability to handle difficulties and complicated situations such as the one the Italian national team is currently facing. Despite public denials, therefore, Massimiliano Allegri remains one of the names under consideration for the role of head coach.
THE OTHER CANDIDATES
One of the leading candidates for the Italy job remains Antonio Conte, who said after the Napoli v Milan match that if he were the president of the FIGC, he would consider the role. In addition to the Napoli manager, in recent weeks the name of Daniele De Rossi – currently manager of Genoa – has also been linked with the role of Italy’s new manager; he had already been considered before Gattuso was appointed, as had Stefano Pioli, who has been out of work since his sacking by Fiorentina last November. Another possible return is that of Roberto Mancini, who is currently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar, whilst there is also speculation linking Simone Inzaghi to the role, though he has stated he is happy at Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.