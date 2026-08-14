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What Illinois' mystery $1.04bn Powerball winner could buy in today's football market, from Neymar to most expensive transfers of summer 2026
What happened
A single Powerball ticket sold at the Hy-Vee Gas Fresh & Fast in Quincy, Illinois, is worth $1.04 billion after Wednesday's drawing — the second-largest jackpot in state history and the eighth-largest in the game's history. Nobody has come forward to claim it yet, but for football fans doing the maths, the number is eye-watering: it dwarfs anything ever spent in the transfer market, by any club, for any player.
Framed as transfer-market spending power, the jackpot puts the anonymous winner in a bracket usually reserved for state-backed ownership groups, not gas-station regulars.
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The numbers behind it
Illinois law gives the winner a straight choice: the full $1.04bn paid out as an annuity over 30 payments across 29 years, or a one-time cash lump sum of $450.5 million before taxes. Either route dwarfs the current transfer record. Neymar's $244m (£200m/€222m) move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remains the benchmark almost a decade on — and the full annuity would cover that fee more than four times over.
Even the "smaller" lump-sum option tells a story about how far the market has moved. This summer alone, Chelsea paid a club-record $158m for Morgan Rogers, Manchester City handed Nottingham Forest $158m for Elliot Anderson, and Tottenham smashed their own transfer record with a $123m guaranteed deal for Sandro Tonali. Stack those three together — roughly $439m — and the cash option alone would almost exactly cover the three biggest deals of the entire 2026 window, with spare change left for agent fees.
The voice behind the story
The mystery is real, even if the football angle is a thought exercise. "It was about 3 a.m. I got a phone call from the other gas station manager in town," said Hy-Vee manager Jon Marshall, recalling the moment he learned his own store had sold the ticket, speaking to Fox News Digital. He described the wait to learn the winner's identity as feeling "like a murder mystery," adding that curious residents keep stopping by his store — buying tickets from the same machine, hoping for a repeat of the luck — but the winner has yet to surface. Marshall's store will collect a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket, and he says his only hope is that whoever holds it "do[es] well for the community."
What's next
Under Illinois Lottery rules, the winner has one year from the August 12 drawing to claim the prize, but only 60 days to choose the lump-sum option if they want it — after that, the annuity becomes the default. Odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball were about 1 in 292.2 million, so however the money eventually gets spent, it's a life-changing outlier either way.
Whether the winner has any interest in football, let alone owning a slice of it, is anyone's guess — Illinois allows winners of $250,000 or more to stay anonymous, so the mystery could remain unsolved indefinitely. But state-backed and billionaire-owned clubs have reshaped the transfer market's ceiling in recent years, and on paper, this single ticket would put its holder in that financial company overnight.
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