'What he does at his age, only he can do' - Lionel Messi still 'overflowing with quality' at 39 as Pedri reacts to ex-Barcelona team-mate's 2026 World Cup displays

While many players rely on physical attributes that naturally decline, Messi’s game has evolved to focus on his unparalleled understanding of space and timing. Pedri noted that when watching the 39-year-old on television, it becomes clear how he manipulates the game through intelligence rather than just speed. The vision that allowed him to dominate Europe for two decades is now serving him on the world stage in North America.

"I think that many times you see the game on TV and if you just start looking at him, he is looking where the free gap is or where he is going to be able to receive alone, because of quality he is overflowing, he has more than all the others. He sees football a little before the others and knows where to be to score a goal," Pedri continued. He summarized the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner by stating: "I think that what he does with the age he has, only he can do."