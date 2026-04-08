AFP
'We are alive!' - Alvaro Arbeloa backs Real Madrid to recover from Bayern Munich defeat as Kylian Mbappe goal keeps them in Champions League tie
Mbappe provides vital lifeline
Madrid faced a deficit heading into the second leg after Bayern produced a clinical display in the Spanish capital. The visitors capitalised on defensive lapses to race to a two-goal lead courtesy of Luis Diaz and a clinical Harry Kane strike shortly after the restart. However, the introduction of Jude Bellingham sparked a late surge, culminating in Mbappe’s 74th-minute goal that drastically altered the complexion of the knockout encounter.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical regrets and belief
In his post-match analysis, Arbeloa admitted that his side struggled to establish control early on, allowing Vincent Kompany's men too much freedom in the middle of the pitch. He lamented the specific errors that led to both German goals but remained adamant that the tie is far from over.
Reflecting on the loss and his side's capacity to overturn the result, Arbeloa stated: “We’re alive. We’re one goal away from levelling the tie. We’re capable of winning on any pitch, we’ve proven that. With that 0-2 deficit, which would have been very difficult to overcome, it’s a shame we didn’t convert some of the chances we had.
"We knew they were going to put players behind our midfield, but that wasn't our plan. That gave them too much control; we didn't want that much. If you don't keep possession to threaten them and get some breathing room, it's very difficult. We improved on that in the second half.”
Analysing the defensive lapses
Arbeloa was particularly frustrated by the nature of the goals conceded, which he felt were avoidable products of unforced errors rather than tactical brilliance from the opposition. He also detailed the advice he gave his players during the height of the tension to ensure they remained competitive for the second leg.
Addressing the turnovers and his tactical dialogue with Vinicius Junior, Arbeloa insisted: "We talked a lot about how, when we played the ball out from the back and they pressed us, we had to be very careful with turnovers, to be very well protected.
"We talked about it before the match, at halftime, and we barely had time to sit down before that goal came, which was a real blow. They scored from two turnovers, not from organized attacks. In the end, we were left with the feeling that we could have scored a few more chances, but above all, that we're still in it and that we're going to Munich to win the game.
"I was telling [Vinicius] that one goal could keep us in the tie, that we shouldn't get carried away, even after we made it 1-2. Sometimes we took too many risks; 1-3 would have made things a bit more complicated. We have to keep our heads, because right now we're still in it and very hopeful.”
- Getty Images Sport
Munich mission awaits
Madrid must now refocus on domestic duties as they host Girona on Friday evening before travelling to Bavaria for Wednesday's decisive second leg. The Spanish giants will rely on the record-breaking form of Mbappe, whose 14th goal of the campaign leaves him just three away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time single-season record of 17. While Bayern travel to St Pauli this weekend, Arbeloa knows his side must balance their attacking intent with defensive discipline to avoid the costly turnovers that defined the first leg.