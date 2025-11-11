Getty
WATCH: Mathis Albert scores winner as United States complete perfect U17 World Cup group stage
Albert's finish caps historic group stage
After entering as a halftime substitute for Jamir Johnson, Mathis Albert made an immediate impact, breaking the deadlock with a well-placed right-footed finish from inside the box following an excellent assist from Máximo Carrizo.
The 23-year-old forward, who had been threatening the Czech defense throughout the second half with multiple attempts, finally found the breakthrough that proved to be the difference in a tightly contested match. Albert's goal continued his impressive tournament form, having already showcased his technical ability with three successful dribbles in earlier group matches.
Defensive resilience complements attacking flair
The United States' perfect group stage record represents a significant milestone for the program, which had never previously won all three group matches in any U17 World Cup appearance. Coach Michael Nsien's squad demonstrated remarkable balance throughout the group phase, with Albert's winner against the Czechs complementing earlier victories over Tajikistan and a strong European opponent in their opening matches.
Knockout round contenders
The perfect group stage record not only secures the United States a favorable position in the knockout bracket but also signals the continued development of American youth soccer on the international stage. With players like Albert and creative midfielder Nimfasha Berchimas the U.S. team has demonstrated both technical quality and tactical maturity beyond their years.
As they prepare for the Round of 16, the young Americans will look to build on their historic group stage performance and make a deeper run in the tournament than any previous U.S. U17 squad.
Tournament success highlights promising generation
The perfect record achieved by this U17 squad provides a timely boost for U.S. Soccer's youth development pipeline as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. The standouts from this tournament could potentially gain future opportunities with the senior side in the years to come.
