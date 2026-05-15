Video: Vingada tells Koora (Part 2 of 2) that even the world's best coach would struggle to succeed with the Saudi national team

The Saudi League promotes the competition globally but does not serve the national team

My sacking as coach of the Green Falcons was the biggest shock of my career, and replacing Renard won't help.

Saudi players are similar to Brazilians, and the Green Falcons will not repeat the Argentina upset.

On their day, Portugal can beat any side, and we are not 'Ronaldo's team'.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's challenge at Real Madrid remains daunting, though he remains the best Portuguese coach in the game.

After discussing his Egyptian stint, the Pharaohs' outlook and Arab hopes for the 2026 World Cup in the first part of his interview with Koora, the Portuguese coach continues to share his extensive expertise. but this time from a perspective closer to Saudi Arabia and Portugal, the two countries where he left a special mark during his coaching career.

Vingada, who masterminded Saudi Arabia's 1996 Asian Cup triumph—their last continental crown—shares his candid thoughts on the current state of the Green Falcons and the impact of the league's investment boom on homegrown talent.

He also recalls one of the most bitter moments of his coaching career—being sacked weeks before Saudi Arabia were on the verge of qualifying for the 1998 World Cup—and levels clear criticism at certain administrative decisions in Saudi football, emphasising that money alone does not build a national team capable of competing on the world stage.

He also assesses Portugal's World Cup prospects, outlines his vision for Cristiano Ronaldo's future, and underlines the limits of the star's current influence. Rejecting the idea of reducing Portugal to "The Don" alone, he praises the current generation's ability to compete with the world's best.

Vingada previously guided the senior Portuguese side in the 1990s, led the Olympic squad at the 1996 Atlanta Games, and sat on the coaching staff of the youth team that won back-to-back World Cups in 1989 and 1991.

In his interview with Koora , Vingada also shares his thoughts on the possibility of compatriot José Mourinho returning to Real Madrid and reflects on the success of Portuguese coaches worldwide. On to the second part of the interview: