News of Jorge Messi’s passing at the age of 68 deeply affected both Inter Miami and the Argentine national team. Messi had to urgently leave the Herons camp to attend to family matters. The 39-year-old captain was not included in the squad for the match againts Monterrey in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine star immediately traveled to his hometown to be with his siblings and mother during this time of mourning. He made the journey as quickly as possible after receiving the sad news from the Sanatorio Centro in Rosario.

After scoring the opening goal for Inter, De Paul bypassed a traditional celebration, choosing instead to send a message of brotherhood and comfort to his captain. The goal came from a team play initiated by the experienced Brazilian Casemiro, who found De Paul at the edge of the penalty area. The Argentine didn't hesitate, unleashing a precise shot that found the back of the net to make it 1–0. Immediately after scoring, De Paul removed his jersey to reveal that he was wearing Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt underneath. However, Inter were forced to acknowledge their opponent's resilience, as they managed to turn the match around and hand the Herons a 2-1 defeat.