VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez sees red for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair as Man Utd fans fume at 'stupid' decision against Leeds
Martinez sees red for hair pull
With United trailing 2-0 thanks to a first-half double from Noah Okafor, the home team's evening got worse in the 54th minute when Martinez was brandished a straight red card. Following an altercation with Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin, the "Butcher" appeared to lose his composure during a physical tussle. Replays showed that Martinez appears to pull Calvert-Lewin's hair, causing the forward to fall backward onto the pitch.
Referee Paul Tierney was prompted by VAR to review the incident at the pitch-side monitor for potential violent conduct and issued the red card.
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Furious reaction to 'idiotic' dismissal
The nature of Martinez's red card sparked a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Many supporters expressed their frustration on social media, labeling the defender's actions as "stupid" and "idiotic" given the precarious situation the team was in. The decision to grab Calvert-Lewin's hair was seen as an unnecessary risk that left the referee with no choice but to send him for an early bath.
"It’s stupid from Martinez but if that’s going to be given as a red then ponytails should be banned because he’s obviously trying to grab a hold of his shirt," @StevenDonovan02 wrote on X.
"Just stupid from Martinez," said @JacobHorsfall_. "Pretty sure it was a naturally [sic] grab action as he lost balance, but why have his hand that high in the first place? Especially with the red cards we’ve see for that exact thing this season."
Meanwhile, @AdamJoseph said: "That's an idiotic decision from Lisandro Martinez. Always going to bed [sic] a red card. Can't pull Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair. You've made the referee's decision for him once you do it. Doesn't matter how strong the pull is or not."
Gary Neville, commentating on the match, was equally unimpressed with United's overall performance, saying: "Leeds deserve to be 2-0 ahead. They are by far the better team."
On Martinez's reaction to the red card, Neville said: "Martinez is looking perplexed and confused. But a hair-pull results in a red card these days. He knew what he was doing."
- Getty Images Sport
Casemiro gives United hope
Despite being a man down, it was United who struck next when Casemiro got on the end of a Bruno Fernandes ball into the box and knocked it home.
A defeat would leave United in third place, level on points with Aston Villa, while Liverpool linger three points behind in fifth place.