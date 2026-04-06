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VIDEO: Lamine Yamal scores goal in Kings League thriller with Barcelona team-mates Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo watching on

L. Yamal
Barcelona
LaLiga

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal swapped the Spotify Camp Nou for the Cupra Arena on Sunday to serve as acting president for his Kings League side, La Capital. With Barca team-mates Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo watching on, the 18-year-old stepped up to convert a high-pressure penalty, inspiring his team to a dramatic 8-7 comeback victory against Ibai Llanos’ Porcinos.

  • Yamal inspires comeback

    The Cupra Arena was transformed into a Blaugrana stronghold on April 5, as Yamal took center stage in Gerard Pique’s innovative seven-a-side competition. After watching from the VIP box, the winger descended to the pitch to execute a flawless "president’s penalty" against veteran goalkeeper Tomeu Nadal. This clinical finish provided the necessary momentum for La Capital to secure an 8-7 win, punctuated by Sergi Vives’ decisive golden goal in front of the mesmerised crowd.

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  • Watch the clip

  • Prolific form continues

    Yamal’s appearance in the world of seven-a-side football comes during a spectacular season where he has recorded 21 goals and 16 assists for Barcelona. His dominant form has been instrumental in firing the Catalan giants to a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with just eight games remaining. This brief distraction from a high-pressure campaign allowed the productive forward to showcase his immense confidence and entertain the crowd.

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    Elite European test

    Yamal and his Barcelona team-mates are turning their attention back to the business end of the professional campaign. The Catalan giants are preparing for a massive Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid, with the first leg set for April 8 at the Camp Nou. This high-stakes European tie will be decided six days later when the two sides meet for the return leg at the Metropolitano.

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