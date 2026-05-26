Baller League UK
VIDEO: Sealed with a kiss! Alisha Lehmann helps boyfriend Montel McKenzie celebrate Baller League UK title win
A victorious night sealed with romance
The celebrations were in full swing as McKenzie lifted the highly coveted Baller League UK trophy. Following a thrilling final at The O2 Arena that concluded with an emphatic 5-2 victory for Prime FC over NDL FC, the joyous scenes were captured by the official Baller League UK Instagram account.
McKenzie, who captains the side led by YouTube sensation KSI, immediately sought out Lehmann amidst the jubilant crowds. The couple shared a tender kiss on the field, cementing a memorable night. Their relationship blossomed over time, moving from professional acquaintances during earlier seasons of the tournament to a romantic partnership, adding a beautifully personal touch to the high-stakes finale.
- Getty/Instagram
Overcoming hurdles on and off the pitch
Navigating football has presented challenges for the champion, with traditional clubs fearing reality television stars lack genuine commitment. The Folkestone Invicta defender explained how his public profile proved detrimental to his hopes of climbing the English pyramid. However, securing this impressive title proves his unwavering dedication. Reflecting on their relationship, McKenzie previously told the Daily Mail that their romance took time. He noted: "Throughout most of the season, we weren't speaking. It wasn't like the whole season she was my girlfriend. It was more like halfway through toward the end. But definitely once we did start speaking, it made me play a lot better. Knowing that she was on the side, if I made a bad pass, I needed to get back and needed to go score. Naturally, it gives you that push like having a family member or friend watching."
Relegation heartbreak and controversial accolades
While McKenzie celebrates, his partner faces a difficult period following a catastrophic weekend. Leicester City WFC have been relegated from the Women's Super League after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 penalty shootout defeat to Charlton Athletic in the crucial play-off. The Foxes missed four of their five attempts during the devastating loss. The crushing outcome was compounded by the absence of star forward Lehmann, who missed the matchday squad through injury. Despite logging just 502 minutes and seeing the club lose every game she featured in since her January arrival, she surprisingly scooped the Fans' Player and Goal of the Season awards, heavily influenced by her immense following of over 15 million fans on Instagram.
- Getty Images Sport
What the future holds?
Following this monumental victory in London, McKenzie will undoubtedly look to capitalise on his current momentum and secure a permanent contract higher up the football pyramid. Meanwhile, Lehmann faces a massive rebuilding project and a severe dilemma. The global icon must now decide whether to remain with Leicester and fight for promotion from the second tier or seek a transfer elsewhere.