VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo in holiday mode! CR7 enjoys water sports with Georgina Rodriguez & his family - including driving sports car on the sea

For Ronaldo, returning to Madeira is more than just a vacation - it's a reunion with his childhood growing up in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood of Funchal. Despite his status as one of the world's highest-paid footballers and his current stint in Saudi Arabia, the striker hasn't forgotten the sacrifices that marked his childhood before achieving global fame. The footballer himself has repeatedly reflected on the hardships of his youth: "We had no money, life wasn't easy back then in Madeira."