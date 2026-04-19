Stuttgart ultras allegedly ambushed Munich ultras at their designated meeting point on Südkurvenplatz, sparking immediate confrontations. FCB supporters responded in kind: several hundred fans, some masked, charged the attackers. The situation quickly escalated into violent clashes.

Several hundred police officers deployed to contain the violence; two were injured while trying to cordon off the VfB ultras. Order was eventually restored, and around 150 Stuttgart supporters were arrested. According to Bild, some had travelled to Munich solely to participate in the disturbances.

The Stuttgart ultra group ‘Commando Cannstatt 1997’ later announced that the scene would probably miss the match due to a “police operation”, so no organised support was expected.

Police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn told Bild: “According to current information, a physical altercation took place between Ultras from VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich. The police were able to bring the situation under control. Around 100 people are currently being dealt with by the police. Further action is now being coordinated with the public prosecutor’s office.”



