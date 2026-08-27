USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox targets every trophy with Arsenal, Chelsea lean on Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma seeks breakthrough

U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Sam Coffey had always dreamed of playing professionally overseas. Just months after joining Manchester City from the Portland Thorns, she helped the club win its first Women’s Super League title in a decade.

Coffey was one of several USWNT players to compete across the pond last season. While the NWSL is already well into the second half of its campaign, the new WSL season has yet to begin.

With World Cup qualifying approaching later this year, national-team rosters can be shaped by players’ performances at club level. The USWNT has talent competing across the globe, including Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, who will be expected to help Chelsea challenge for the WSL title while strengthening their own national-team standing.

Then there is Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who is chasing the USWNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper role and will once again be tasked with delivering for Manchester United.

Emily Fox is also ready to go again with Arsenal after being named to the PFA WSL Team of the Year for a second consecutive season. The right back recorded one goal and four assists across 37 appearances while helping the Gunners lift the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup. Assuming she stays healthy, Fox appears to be the closest thing to a lock in the USWNT back line.

In France, Lily Yohannes begins another season with OL Lyonnes. She will be without former teammate Lindsey Heaps, who joined NWSL expansion side Denver Summit FC. That will require some adjustment from Yohannes, who played some of her best soccer alongside Heaps in midfield.

With preseason underway, GOAL looks at what lies ahead for the USWNT stars competing in England and France this season.