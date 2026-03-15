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Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson wins League Cup with Chelsea, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes lift French Cup with Lyon

GOAL reviews top USWNT performances abroad, from Naomi Girma’s injury to Alyssa Thompson’s first League Cup with Chelsea and Heaps, Yohannes lifting the French Cup with Lyon.

It has been a busy few weeks for members of the U.S. women’s national team, who returned to major club competitions shortly after winning the SheBelieves Cup for the eighth time.

Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, teammates for both club and country, helped OL Lyonnes capture the French Cup title, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Chelsea faced Manchester United in the League Cup final on Sunday, with USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson dressing for The Blues. Naomi Girma was ruled out with an injury, while Cat Macario was not included in the squad. Chelsea defeated Manchester United and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce 1-0, thanks to a Lauren James strike in the opening 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Emily Fox defeated the London City Lionesses 2-1 in Women’s Super League play, while Sam Coffey and Manchester City earned just a point over the weekend after playing to a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

  • Manchester United FC v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    No Girma, no problem as Chelsea find a way

    Chelsea were without several key players in Sunday’s League Cup final, including USWNT center back Naomi Girma, who did not dress because of a calf injury. The Blues faced a difficult task against Manchester United without Girma, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, among others.

    Still, Chelsea found a way despite the absences. Or rather, Lauren James did, scoring the goal that proved decisive.

    “Hopefully it’s not too bad and she can be available for the next game,” Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor told the BBC when asked about Girma. The Blues return to action Wednesday.

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  • Lily Yohannes USWNT vs JamaicaGetty Images

    Yohannes shines as super sub for Lyon

    While Yohannes was not involved in OL Lyonnes’ goal against PSG, she played an important role after entering in the second half, ensuring there was no drop-off in the team’s rhythm. Subbing into midfield and maintaining the same level of play — or even improving it — is a job well done, and Yohannes often delivers when asked to do just that.

    Despite her young age, she continues to show remarkable maturity, whether through her work rate to win the ball back or her ability to play teammates into space anywhere on the pitch.

  • OL Lyonnes v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Heaps shines in Lyon’s cup-winning performance

    Lindsey Heaps was all over the pitch in OL Lyonnes’ victory over PSG. She was involved in several attacking runs, quick combinations and one-two moments throughout the match. Heaps knows how to win, and she appears to be in an environment where everyone shares that mentality, with players constantly crashing the box and battling box-to-box in midfield.

    Heaps’ dummy on a cross set up Melchie Dumornay for the go-ahead goal.

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  • Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Thompson plays her part in Chelsea’s cup win

    It was not Alyssa Thompson’s best game, as her opportunities to score were limited on the day. Still, she came through the match unscathed and was able to celebrate lifting the trophy with Chelsea.

    Thompson’s biggest contribution to this team is her ability to score goals. At the USWNT level, she has consistently found ways to get on the scoresheet, and she has been even more productive for The Blues. In the final, she was involved in several attacking moments for her side, although none ultimately resulted in a goal.

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