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USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers delivers fitness update at Celtic after seeing Achilles injury dash his 2026 World Cup dream
A frustrating spell on the sidelines
Carter-Vickers suffered the severe injury in October 2025, forcing him to watch from the stands as Celtic secured a domestic double under Martin O'Neill. Since arriving permanently from Tottenham in 2022, following multiple loan spells, Carter-Vickers has been crucial, making 172 appearances and scoring eight goals. Speaking in an exclusive interview with CelticPlayer, Carter-Vickers opened up on his absence. "I’m good, and I’m just happy to be back with the team and out here on pre-season," Carter-Vickers said. "Being out was frustrating, especially a season like last season where it was a battle for us. At first, I thought I had cramp in my calf. When the physios saw it, they said it was a rupture in the Achilles. At that point you know it’s going to be a long-term injury."
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Chasing the small gains
The recovery process required immense patience from Carter-Vickers. After spending the initial stages completely immobilised, he had to celebrate minor milestones to keep his spirits high during the rehabilitation programme. "For me, it was just about understanding that’s the situation you’re in and working towards getting back in the best shape possible," Carter-Vickers explained. "It was all about not getting too ahead of yourself. You’re chasing the small gains and being happy with them. With this injury, I was in a cast for three weeks and then a boot for eight. You can’t really move your foot in any direction at first. So when I did get a bit of movement back, I took that as a win and I was positive about it. After that you’re chasing the next thing and the next thing."
Returning to the pitch
Having rejoined the squad for their training camp in Dublin, Carter-Vickers is now focused on rebuilding his match fitness. While he participated in light sessions towards the end of the previous campaign, the step up to full pre-season intensity is a welcome challenge. "I just want to get back to playing football, really," Carter-Vickers added. "I trained the last couple of weeks of the season last season, but obviously they were fairly light just due to where we were in the season. So it's been good this last couple of weeks to get back to playing football. For me, it's just about doing that, really, and trying to get as sharp as possible. You can do as much running and fitness work as you want individually, but it doesn't compare to playing football, just getting back in the rhythm of that."
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What comes next for Celtic?
Carter-Vickers will have his first opportunity to test his fitness when Celtic face League of Ireland side Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Following the match, the squad will travel to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp as the club continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign. Celtic rely heavily on Carter-Vickers, and his return is a massive boost ahead of the new season.
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