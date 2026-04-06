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Tom Hindle

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bags crucial goal as Juventus pick up steam in Champions League hunt with 2-0 win

W. McKennie
Serie A
Juventus

Weston McKennie continued his fine run of form for Juventus, bagging his side's second in a comfortable 2-0 win over Genoa. The Bianconeri are now just one point outside of the Champions League places, and have rebounded after a difficult start to the 2025-26 season. The 17th-minute strike was McKennie's ninth of the season, as he continues his career-best campaign.

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    Bagging another important goal

    McKennie's goal came at a crucial juncture. Juve were leading Genoa 1-0 thanks to Bremer's fourth-minute strike, but looked rather unsteady against relegation-threatened Genoa. And then he changed things. McKennie started the play and finished it, feeding Conceicao before darting into the box, receiving the return pass, and firing into the bottom corner.

    It proved to be enough on the day as Juve closed out an otherwise comfortable 2-0 win.

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  • More than just score

    McKennie offered more than just an important goal. The USMNT midfielder made an impact with and without the ball. By the end of it all, he had created one chance and tallied three shots. He also won all of his headers, made five recoveries, and wasn't dribbled past once.

  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    'McKennie plus 10 players'

    McKennie's impressive season hasn't gone unnoticed by the USMNT. After failing to establish himself under Mauricio Pochettino in the manager's early days at the helm, McKennie has become a crucial piece for the Argentine manager. Pochettino described Juve as "McKennie plus 10 others" in a pre-March friendlies press conference - and handed him a key role in the following game against Belgium.

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    More to come?

    Juve's season now enters a crucial juncture. With seven games remaining, they are a point outside of the top four, trailing Cesc Fabregas' Como for the final spot that will earn a Champions League spot. Their next game is a tricky trip to New Balance Arena to face Atalanta, who are also in the top four hunt.

Serie A
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Atalanta
ATA
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Juventus
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