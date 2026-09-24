‘I started to miss America’ - USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino talks staying through 2030, emerging talent and MLS mentality on The Late Run

Pochettino was offered a contract extension before the World Cup, but he was adamant that he would not discuss his future with the side until after the tournament. However, during a holiday in Europe, he found himself missing the United States and itching to continue to improve U.S. Soccer.

"It was so important for us to show a good performance... and we agreed to talk after the World Cup. And to be honest, after the World Cup finished... I started to miss America, and the USA. We built something, and created some link with the fans that was amazing," he told hosts Raheem Taylor-Parkes and Chad Ochocinco.





He also highlighted an emerging group of players that could yet make an impact through the 2030 World Cup. With names such as Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti working their way into the national team picture, Pochettino speculated that the U.S. might only get better.

"It's true that we were seeing a potential group of young players at 16, 17, 18, 19 years old, with the possibility to push the other players," Pochettino said.



