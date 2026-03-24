Getty Images Sport
USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino makes 'I miss football in England' admission amid Tottenham homecoming talk
A failed reunion attempt
It has emerged that Spurs made a formal approach to bring Pochettino back to the club as early as 2021. During his time managing Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham reached out to their former boss following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in April of that year. At the time, Spurs were searching for a permanent successor before eventually appointing Nuno Espirito Santo. Pochettino, who oversaw 293 matches during his first stint at the club, remains a legendary figure among the fanbase.
- Getty Images Sport
Poch's job offers at PSG
In a candid interview with L’Equipe, the 54-year-old was asked if Spurs had contacted him after his first six months in Paris. He revealed: “Not just Tottenham. Other very big clubs too. When that six-month season ended, there was a bit of… Well, with this whole COVID situation, the club situation created instability. In every area. There was a period of change, uncomfortable situations, situations that… That didn’t give the impression that it was possible to work in a stable environment, like the one we have today. I enjoyed my experience at PSG. But I had other options, which I shared with the club, but they chose not to listen to any of them.”
Still adored by Spurs fans
The enduring bond between Pochettino and the Tottenham faithful was recently caught on camera in unique circumstances. While travelling to Madrid for the club’s Champions League clash against Atletico at the Metropolitano Stadium, the USMNT head coach found himself on the same flight as a large contingent of travelling supporters who quickly burst into song to serenade their former manager. This mutual respect is rooted in a deep affection for the British game, as Pochettino - who also had spells with Southampton and Chelsea - confessed: “I miss the world of football in England. I love the country, its culture, the football culture. For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their limits, it’s the ideal place. Here, you have to give your best constantly.”
- Getty Images Sport
Post-World Cup decision
Pochettino is currently focused on leading the USA through the 2026 World Cup on home soil, where they face a group containing Paraguay, Australia, and the eventual UEFA Path C winner still being contested by Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo. While the tournament concludes in July, the timing aligns perfectly with the start of the 2026-27 Premier League season on August 22, potentially opening a door for his return to English football.